Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.