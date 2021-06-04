Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

