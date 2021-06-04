Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.35

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 181945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

