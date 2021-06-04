LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LAIX by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in LAIX in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LAIX in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

