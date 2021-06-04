Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

LH stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

