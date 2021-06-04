Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $117.30. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

