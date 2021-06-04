Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $36.42 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,064 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 338,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.72. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

