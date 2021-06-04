Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,950,996 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Diana Shipping worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

