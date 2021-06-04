Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.