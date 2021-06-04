Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 32,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,501. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

