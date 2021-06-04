Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 72,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

