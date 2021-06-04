Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $224.96 million and $3.00 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

