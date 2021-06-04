KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,929. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

