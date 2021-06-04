Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.97

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 5674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 220.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $12,418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

