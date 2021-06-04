Kimberly Hammonds Sells 6,677 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $280,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 101.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

