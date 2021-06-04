keyTango Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. keyTango has a market cap of $749,751.53 and approximately $46,838.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, keyTango has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00998004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.12 or 0.10250589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00052026 BTC.

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,787 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

