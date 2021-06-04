Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,071 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

