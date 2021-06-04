Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.42 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

