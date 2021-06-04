Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

