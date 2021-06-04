Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $493.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

