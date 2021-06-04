Keystone Financial Group Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

