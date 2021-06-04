Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

