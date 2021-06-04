Keystone Financial Group Has $345,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

