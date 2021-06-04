Keystone Financial Group Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.