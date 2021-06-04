KeyCorp Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $48.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

