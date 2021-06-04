Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of -396.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

