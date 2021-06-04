Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

