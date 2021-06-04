Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 212 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

