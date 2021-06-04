Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

