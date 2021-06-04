Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

PM opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

