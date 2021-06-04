Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $881.01 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.02. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

