Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,255 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,358,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $12,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,957,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

