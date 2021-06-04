Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,646 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

