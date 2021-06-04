Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1,299.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

