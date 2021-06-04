Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.50 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $21,181,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.