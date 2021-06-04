Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

