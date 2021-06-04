Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

KBWD stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

