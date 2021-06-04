Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 815,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

