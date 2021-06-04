Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.34 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

