Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

