Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 222,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $2,270,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

