Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics accounts for approximately 7.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,035. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

