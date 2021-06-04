Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

