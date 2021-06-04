Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Trading Down 0.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.