Kenneth John Stephon Acquires 3,011 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $3,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.