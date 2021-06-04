JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Tops $31.75 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 46% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00296494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01142698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,185.83 or 1.00462715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 447,494,148 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

