JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,388

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 943.86 ($12.33).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

