John Strosahl Sells 1,366 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 295,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
