John Strosahl Sells 1,366 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 295,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after acquiring an additional 204,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

