John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 30th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Shares of BTO stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $42.97.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
