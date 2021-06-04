John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.3%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 25.00% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

